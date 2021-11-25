Meezan Bank led consortium & EnerTech Water Private Limited sign facility agreements of PKR 25.5 Billion Islamic Syndicated Project Finance Facility

Meezan Bank-led consortium and Enertech Water Private Limited, have recently inked the facility agreements of PKR 25.5 billion Islamic Syndicated Project Finance facility, the largest financing facility raised for the Government of Sindh, structured under a public-private partnership.

The facility will be utilized for the development of a 45 Cusec water supply project from Nabisar to Vajihar including two large water reservoirs and a 65km pipeline in Thar, Sindh.

EnerTech Water Private Limited signed a Concession Agreement with the Government of Sindh under a public-private partnership model to build, construct and operate a water processing facility for the supply of water to Thar, Sindh.

The financial sector of the country registered an overwhelming interest in the transaction resulting in the facility being oversubscribed by a substantial amount. The Mandated Lead Advisors & Arrangers for the facility are Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, Meezan Bank Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited, and Pak Kuwait Investment Company (Private) Limited.

The other participating financial institutions are the National Bank of Pakistan, MCB Bank Limited, Faysal Bank Limited, The Bank of Punjab, Bank Islami Limited, and Pak China Investment Company Limited.

The transaction is being led by Meezan Bank in the capacity of Investment Agent, Security Agent, Accounts Bank, and Shariah Structuring Bank.

EnerTech Water Private Limited is a project company incorporated by EnerTech Holding Company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Technology and Enterprise Company, which in turn is a fully owned subsidiary of Kuwait Investment Authority.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait, His Excellency, Syed Sajjad Haider addressed the audience and congratulated the parties including the Government of Sindh and the lenders for successfully developing a transaction with a group company of Kuwait Investment Authority. He stated that

“This project will strengthen the relationship between Kuwait and Pakistan and further encourage investment from Kuwait.”

Mr. Abdullah Al Mutairi – Chief Executive Officer, EnerTech Holding Company, expressed his pleasure at reaching this important milestone. He stated that

“Pakistan has some of the most outstanding professionals in the Banking as well as Public sectors. Pakistan can be a very attractive investment destination for sophisticated investors and EnerTech will continue to play its part to develop infrastructure in Pakistan.”

He acknowledged the contribution of the Enertech team led by CEO – Mr. Yasser Malik for the successful execution of this landmark project. He also praised the efforts of COO – Mr. Usman Ahsan in structuring and executing the transaction.

Mr. Ariful Islam – Deputy CEO of Meezan Bank, graced the ceremony with his presence and said