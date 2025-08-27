Meezan Bank Profitability Drops 10% in H1 2025 Report
Meezan Bank profitability declined in the first half of 2025, as the bank posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs46.2bn, marking a 10% drop compared to Rs51.4bn in the same period last year. The decline was attributed to lower policy rates, the enforcement of a minimum deposit rate on Islamic banks, and an increase in the tax burden.
Meezan Bank’s half-yearly financial results revealed that profitability has come under pressure despite signs of resilience in non-funded income streams.
The bank’s Profit After Tax stood at Rs46.2bn in H1 2025, a 10% decline from Rs51.4bn a year earlier, highlighting the impact of monetary policy shifts and increased taxation. Basic Earnings Per Share also dropped to Rs25.72 compared to Rs28.72 in the corresponding period.
A key driver of the decline in Meezan Bank profitability was the fall in net spread earned, which slid 9% to Rs125.76bn. Profit and return on financing, investments, and placements also shrank by 16%, mainly due to a steep drop in the average policy rate, which stood at 11.8% versus 21.8% in June 2024.
Financial Highlights (H1 2025 vs H1 2024)
|Indicator
|H1 2024
|H1 2025
|Change
|Profit After Tax (PAT)
|Rs51.4bn
|Rs46.2bn
|▼ 10%
|Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|Rs28.72
|Rs25.72
|▼
|Net Spread Earned
|Rs137.49bn
|Rs125.76bn
|▼ 9%
|Profit/Return on Financing, Investments, Placements
|Rs249.67bn
|Rs209.53bn
|▼ 16%
|Fee, Commission & Other Income
|Rs11.68bn
|Rs16.39bn
|▲ 40%
|Core Fee & Commission Income
|—
|▲ 15%
|▲
|Operating & Other Expenses
|Rs43.57bn
|Rs36.33bn
|▼ 17%
|Taxation Expense
|Rs54.83bn
|Rs56.28bn
|▲ 3%
On the positive side, non-funded income saw strong growth. Fee, commission, and other income surged 40% to Rs16.39bn, with core fee and commission income rising by 15%.
Cost management efforts also contributed positively, with operating and other expenses down 17% to Rs36.33bn, primarily due to reduced variable compensation expenses. However, taxation expenses edged higher by 3%, reaching Rs56.28bn.
Industry analysts noted that while fee-based income growth and expense control offer some relief, overall Meezan Bank profitability is likely to remain sensitive to interest rate trends and tax policies in the coming quarters.