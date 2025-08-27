By Manik Aftab ⏐ 56 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Meezan Bank Profitability Drops 10 In H1 2025 Report

Meezan Bank profitability declined in the first half of 2025, as the bank posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs46.2bn, marking a 10% drop compared to Rs51.4bn in the same period last year. The decline was attributed to lower policy rates, the enforcement of a minimum deposit rate on Islamic banks, and an increase in the tax burden.

Meezan Bank’s half-yearly financial results revealed that profitability has come under pressure despite signs of resilience in non-funded income streams.

The bank’s Profit After Tax stood at Rs46.2bn in H1 2025, a 10% decline from Rs51.4bn a year earlier, highlighting the impact of monetary policy shifts and increased taxation. Basic Earnings Per Share also dropped to Rs25.72 compared to Rs28.72 in the corresponding period.

A key driver of the decline in Meezan Bank profitability was the fall in net spread earned, which slid 9% to Rs125.76bn. Profit and return on financing, investments, and placements also shrank by 16%, mainly due to a steep drop in the average policy rate, which stood at 11.8% versus 21.8% in June 2024.

Financial Highlights (H1 2025 vs H1 2024)

Indicator H1 2024 H1 2025 Change
Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs51.4bn Rs46.2bn ▼ 10%
Earnings Per Share (EPS) Rs28.72 Rs25.72
Net Spread Earned Rs137.49bn Rs125.76bn ▼ 9%
Profit/Return on Financing, Investments, Placements Rs249.67bn Rs209.53bn ▼ 16%
Fee, Commission & Other Income Rs11.68bn Rs16.39bn ▲ 40%
Core Fee & Commission Income ▲ 15%
Operating & Other Expenses Rs43.57bn Rs36.33bn ▼ 17%
Taxation Expense Rs54.83bn Rs56.28bn ▲ 3%

On the positive side, non-funded income saw strong growth. Fee, commission, and other income surged 40% to Rs16.39bn, with core fee and commission income rising by 15%.

Cost management efforts also contributed positively, with operating and other expenses down 17% to Rs36.33bn, primarily due to reduced variable compensation expenses. However, taxation expenses edged higher by 3%, reaching Rs56.28bn.

Industry analysts noted that while fee-based income growth and expense control offer some relief, overall Meezan Bank profitability is likely to remain sensitive to interest rate trends and tax policies in the coming quarters.

