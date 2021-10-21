Meezan Bank to accelerate the digitalization of Muller & Phipps Pakistan’s collection services

Meezan Bank has announced the provision of Transaction Banking services to Muller & Phipps Pakistan, the largest Pan-Pakistan cross-industry market expansion Services provider with a history of 109+ years of doing business in the region. The agreement will create a new way to work for Muller & Phipps Pakistan through Meezan Bank’s state-of-the-art Transaction Banking Portal – eBiz+ to reduce payment complexity, increase the flexibility of collection workflows, and ultimately offer a greater degree of organizational agility.

As per the agreement, Meezan Bank will provide Transaction Banking services to Muller & Phipps Pakistan to automate complex payments and collections workflows. The Bank’s core suite of integrated solutions will help combat the limitations of outdated core systems and provide ease of reconciliation and efficient cash flow management. With the additional benefit of seamless integration, eBiz+ will further improve the bottom line for Muller & Phipps partners and clients.

The agreement was recently signed by Mr. Kamran Nishat – MD & CEO, Muller & Phipps Pakistan and Mr. Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed – Group Head, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Meezan Bank at Muller & Phipps Pakistan’s Head Office, Karachi.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdullah Ahmed said, “Meezan Bank and Muller & Phipps Pakistan are aligned on the path of digital transformation by enabling more convenient cash management services. This partnership will strengthen and drive innovative digital cash flow management for businesses and corporates in Pakistan and will speed up Muller & Phipps Pakistan’s cash collection cycle through automated streamlined processes; as a result, enhancing their overall customer experience in managing business operations.”

Mr. Kamran Nishat, while speaking at the occasion stated, “Muller & Phipps Pakistan has the critical mass infrastructure and unmatched reach across 75,000+ outlets in 975+ towns across Pakistan. We are excited to explore novel business opportunities in the Pakistani digital financial ecosystem in general and payments mechanisms in particular where Meezan Bank plays an important role. We believe that our collaboration with Meezan Bank will allow us both to bring in our strengths to promote digitization across different paradigms of the Pakistani business landscape.”