By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Mg Car Prices Go Up After New Budget Taxes Take Effect

MG Motors has updated the prices of several models in Pakistan following the implementation of the 2025–26 federal budget, which introduced a 2% tax hike on vehicles with engine capacities between 1300cc and 1800cc.



Impact of Budget on MG Models

The change directly affects MG’s petrol-powered vehicles in the mid-range engine category. Popular models like the MG HS Trophy, HS Essence, ZS, and MG 5 Petrol now come with higher price tags.

However, “cars with engines 2.0L and above, or fully electric models,” remain unaffected by this tax revision, for now. This includes models such as the MG RX8, Marvel R, and Cyberster GT, which continue to be sold at their previous prices.

Here’s a quick look at the price changes for key models affected by the new tax:



MG Prices in Pakistan

Model & Variant Engine/Type Current Price (PKR) Expected Price After 2% Tax (PKR)
MG HS Trophy 1.5L Turbo Petrol 8,199,000 8,362,980
MG HS Essence 1.5L Turbo Petrol 7,699,000 7,852,980
MG HS 2.0T AWD 2.0L Turbo Petrol 9,299,000 9,299,000 (unchanged*)
MG HS PHEV 1.5L Turbo Hybrid 8,499,000 8,668,980
MG ZS 1.5L Petrol 4,399,000 4,486,980
MG ZS EV MCE Essence Electric 10,990,000 10,990,000 (unchanged*)
MG ZS EV MCE Long Range Electric 14,999,000 14,999,000 (unchanged*)
MG 4 Excite Electric 9,799,000 9,799,000 (unchanged*)
MG 4 Essence Electric 10,990,000 10,990,000 (unchanged*)
MG 5 EV SE Long Range Electric 13,490,000 13,490,000 (unchanged*)
MG 5 (Petrol) 1.5L Petrol 4,399,000 4,486,980
MG 6 1.5L Petrol 6,500,000 6,630,000
MG RX8 2.0L Turbo Petrol 18,400,000 18,400,000 (unchanged*)
MG Marvel R Electric 10,000,000 10,000,000 (unchanged*)
MG Cyberster GT (Single) Electric 26,990,000 26,990,000 (unchanged*)
MG Cyberster GT (Dual) Electric 29,990,000 29,990,000 (unchanged*)
MG Extender 2.0L Diesel 6,000,000 6,000,000 (unchanged*)

High-end electric vehicles like the MG ZS EV MCE, MG 4, and MG Cyberster GT, which fall under alternative taxation brackets, will retain their existing prices. Likewise, models like the MG HS 2.0T AWD, RX8, and Extender, all powered by 2.0L engines, are outside the new tax bracket.

Consumer Trends and Market Outlook

The new tax regulation may steer cost-sensitive buyers toward more affordable models or even the used car market. With prices now crossing key psychological thresholds, for example, the MG HS Trophy crossing Rs. 8.36 million and ZS EV Long Range exceeding Rs. 15.29 million, affordability becomes a growing concern for mid-tier buyers.

Industry analysts believe the rising cost of ownership may further solidify the demand for small-displacement vehicles and EVs, especially if additional tax relief is not offered for petrol-powered cars.

Electric Vehicles, MG Motors
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

U S Tariff Talks Push Vietnam To Reduce China Tech Reliance

U.S. Tariff Talks Push Vietnam to Reduce China Tech Reliance

Fbr Exempts One Time Online Sellers From Registration

FBR Exempts One-Time Online Sellers from Registration

Foodpapas 100000 App Downloads Claim Fact Or Just Hype

Foodpapa’s 100,000 App Downloads Claim in 59 Minutes DEBUNKED

Hackers Exploit Google Com To Spread Stealthy Malware

Hackers Exploit Google.com to Spread Stealthy Malware

New Chatgpt Ai Coder Shocks Developers With Multiple Solutions

New ChatGPT AI Coder Shocks Developers With Multiple Solutions

Not Everyone In The Uk Will Be Able To Use Whatsapp See Who

Not Everyone In the UK Will Be Able To Use WhatsApp. See Who!

Pakistan Maintains Tekken Superiority With Atif Butts Win At Ceo 2025

Pakistan Maintains Tekken Superiority with Atif Butt’s Win at CEO 2025

Senate Panel Approves E Commerce Tax In Finance Bill 2025 26

Senate Panel Approves E-Commerce Tax in Finance Bill 2025–26

Microsoft Signed Firmware Bypass Threatens Secure Boot Trust

Microsoft-Signed Firmware Bypass Threatens Secure Boot Trust

Metas Avatar Quests Turn Horizon Worlds Into A Vr Game Changer

Meta’s Avatar Quests Turn Horizon Worlds Into a VR Game-Changer

Fortnite Servers Crash During Chapter 6 Season 3 Launch

Fortnite Servers Crash During Chapter 6, Season 3 Launch

Fans Could Get A Major Red Dead Redemption Announcement This Week

Fans Could Get A Major Red Dead Redemption Announcement THIS Week

Rs15 Billion Approved For Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway Project

Rs15 Billion Approved for Sukkur–Hyderabad Motorway Project