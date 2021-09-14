MG HS Plugin Hybrid on display in Lahore

In recent news, Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan is looking to diversify its lineup of vehicles even further by introducing the HS Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) which would be up for display at the MG Lounge, Lahore.

According to the company, the MG PHEV will be hitting the Pakistani roads soon. This vehicle features the familiar 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine coupled with the 90kW hybrid electric motor which produces around 256 horsepower and 370 newton-meters of torque.

The vehicle also features a 16.6 kWh battery pack which has been fitted in the bottom rear section of the SUV while ensuring that weight distribution is properly optimized.

Moreover, this model also ensures the safety and convenience features that are offered in the MG Pilot specification which includes the regenerative braking feature that allows the vehicle’s battery to recharge itself when the brakes are applied.

So far the release date and price has not come around yet but it is expected that the MG HS PHEV will be of the same price as that the MG ZS EV.