By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Microsoft

Microsoft has revealed major speed enhancements for its Edge browser, emphasizing enhanced responsiveness of the user interface and quicker page rendering. According to a blog post by Microsoft, Edge now displays a web page’s first content in less than 300 milliseconds. First Contentful Paint (FCP), an improvement, is essential to the user experience. Delays longer than 300–400 milliseconds can lower user satisfaction, according to Microsoft. Despite merely reflecting the initial loading speed, FCP makes browsing quicker and more responsive.

Faster Interface and Feature Performance

These improvements come after Microsoft’s continuous WebUI 2.0 architecture shift. The update limits JavaScript execution during UI initialization and shrinks the size of the code bundle. As a result, since February, standard browser operations like launching private tabs, retrieving history, and starting downloads have become 40% faster. Additionally, Microsoft stated that 13 additional functions, such as the split-screen mode, browser settings, and the AI-powered “Read Aloud” tool, now enable better playback.

Despite Edge holding less than 5% of the global browser market—compared to Google Chrome’s 68%—Microsoft hopes these enhancements will attract more users. With rising competition from AI-driven tools and even potential new browsers from companies like OpenAI, performance is a key focus.

Microsoft wants to keep improving Edge’s functionality in the future. In order to further reduce load times and enhance usability, future upgrades will focus on features like Print Preview and Extensions. Microsoft is presenting Edge as a faster, smarter alternative for consumers who are unhappy with conventional solutions by providing a more responsive browser experience.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

PTA

PTA Blocks 105,296 Blasphemous Links on Websites and Social Apps

Ca Certification

Pakistan’s CA Certification Now Globally Benchmarked

Iphone 17

iPhone 17 Air May Introduce Unique Color Never Seen Before

Youtube Channel

Journalist Ahmad Noorani’s YouTube Channel Blocked After Govt Approval, Others Receive Emails

Xai

xAI Enhances Grok to Be More Politically Open in Its Responses

BBC

BBC staff claim pressure to promote pro Israel narrative

Bitchat

Jack Dorsey Launches ‘Bitchat’ with Bluetooth Messaging to Challenge WhatsApp

Rawalpindi Data Dealers Held For Illegally Selling Sensitive Citizen Data

Rawalpindi Data Dealers Held for Illegally Selling Sensitive Info

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

Pakistan Post Used Public Utility Funds for Army Pensions: PAC Reveals

Turkish Airlines Pakistan Flights To Rise With More Trips

Turkish Airlines Set To Expand Flights to Pakistan

Tax On Prize Bonds And Savings Profits Doubled For Non Filers

Tax on Prize Bonds and Savings Profits Doubled for Non-Filers

Changan Car Price Cut And Free Maintenance Package Announced

Changan Pak Confirms Decrease in Car Prices & Maintenance Package

Sindhs Driving License Is Online Now Heres How To Obtain It

Sindh Online Learner License Issuance Crosses 208,000 Mark in Just Nine Months