Microsoft has revealed major speed enhancements for its Edge browser, emphasizing enhanced responsiveness of the user interface and quicker page rendering. According to a blog post by Microsoft, Edge now displays a web page’s first content in less than 300 milliseconds. First Contentful Paint (FCP), an improvement, is essential to the user experience. Delays longer than 300–400 milliseconds can lower user satisfaction, according to Microsoft. Despite merely reflecting the initial loading speed, FCP makes browsing quicker and more responsive.

Faster Interface and Feature Performance

These improvements come after Microsoft’s continuous WebUI 2.0 architecture shift. The update limits JavaScript execution during UI initialization and shrinks the size of the code bundle. As a result, since February, standard browser operations like launching private tabs, retrieving history, and starting downloads have become 40% faster. Additionally, Microsoft stated that 13 additional functions, such as the split-screen mode, browser settings, and the AI-powered “Read Aloud” tool, now enable better playback.

Despite Edge holding less than 5% of the global browser market—compared to Google Chrome’s 68%—Microsoft hopes these enhancements will attract more users. With rising competition from AI-driven tools and even potential new browsers from companies like OpenAI, performance is a key focus.

Microsoft wants to keep improving Edge’s functionality in the future. In order to further reduce load times and enhance usability, future upgrades will focus on features like Print Preview and Extensions. Microsoft is presenting Edge as a faster, smarter alternative for consumers who are unhappy with conventional solutions by providing a more responsive browser experience.