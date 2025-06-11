Mobilink Bank Nominated At Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2025

Islamabad: Mobilink Bank, Pakistan’s premier digital microfinance institution, has achieved significant global recognition with its “Invisible Heirs” inheritance campaign being shortlisted for the esteemed Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025. The campaign is a contender in the highly competitive ‘Glass: The Lion for Change’ category, which celebrates creative work that champions gender equality and tackles societal imbalances.







The “Invisible Heirs” campaign directly addresses the systemic barriers faced by women in Pakistan concerning their inheritance rights. Out of over 251 global entries in its category, only 28 campaigns, including Mobilink Bank’s, secured a coveted spot on the shortlist.

This nomination at Cannes Lions is not the first accolade for “Invisible Heirs.” The campaign has already garnered international recognition, winning prestigious awards such as the Dubai Lynx, M360 APAC Digital Nations Awards, and Glomo. Its powerful video component has successfully ignited a nationwide conversation in Pakistan regarding women’s access to justice and economic equity.

Complementing the video campaign is an innovative Inheritance Calculator, seamlessly integrated into Mobilink Bank’s digital app, ‘Dost.’ This tool empowers women to independently calculate their rightful share of inheritance, enabling them to make informed decisions in pursuing their legal rights.







Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz & Chairman Mobilink Bank, expressed his pride in the nomination. He said:

“Invisible Heirs shines a light on an issue too often overlooked – women’s rightful access to inheritance. Being shortlisted at Cannes Lions affirms the power of purpose-led storytelling to drive social change. At Jazz and Mobilink Bank, we’re committed to using technology and creativity to build a more just and inclusive future for women in Pakistan.”

Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President and CEO Mobilink Bank, echoed these sentiments, remarking,

“Being shortlisted at Cannes Lions among the world’s most powerful campaigns is a proud moment not just for us, but for every woman in Pakistan fighting for her rightful share. With Invisible Heirs, we wanted to turn a cultural silence into a public conversation, and this recognition affirms the power of purpose-driven creativity.”

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is globally recognized as the pinnacle of creative excellence in branded communications. Mobilink Bank’s nomination at this prestigious event not only highlights the bank’s commitment to women’s financial inclusion but also positions Pakistan on the global stage.