Mobilink Bank Recognized as Top Employer in Pakistan for 2025

ISLAMABAD: Mobilink Bank has been certified as a Top Employer in Pakistan for 2025 by the renowned Top Employers Institute. This global recognition places Mobilink Bank as the country’s first and only bank to receive the certification, reinforcing its position as a leader in workplace excellence, diversity, and employee well-being.







This milestone not only distinguishes Mobilink Bank as one of Pakistan’s most inclusive institutions but also places it among the top ten organizations in the country to be certified by the Top Employers Institute. It also marks Mobilink Bank as only the second operating company within the VEON Group, after Beeline Uzbekistan, to achieve this honor.

Mobilink Bank’s recognition is rooted in its groundbreaking initiatives that champion inclusion and empowerment. Its ‘MobilinkHer’ program supports women returning to the workforce after career breaks by offering structured reintegration, while the ‘Humqadam’ initiative promotes accessibility for differently-abled individuals. Additionally, the Women Inspirational Network (WIN) fosters female leadership and financial inclusion through mentorship, capacity building, and outreach efforts.

Speaking on the achievement, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President and CEO of Mobilink Bank, said the recognition reflects the bank’s commitment to creating an empowering and inclusive workplace. He emphasized that diversity and a strong organizational culture fuel innovation and set the bank apart as a model in Pakistan’s financial sector.







Aleena Tanvir, Chief People Officer at Mobilink Bank, stated that the bank’s people-centric approach remains central to its values. She noted that being acknowledged by the Top Employers Institute affirms Mobilink Bank’s dedication to building a culture rooted in inclusivity, professional growth, and continuous learning.

The Top Employers Institute assesses organizations through its comprehensive Best Practices Survey, which evaluates people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity and inclusion, and employee well-being. In 2025, over 2,400 organizations across 125 countries were certified, positively impacting more than 13 million employees globally.