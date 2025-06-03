ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has announced a new MoITT internship opportunity aimed at providing valuable practical experience to university students and recent graduates from IT, Telecom, and Law disciplines.







The MoITT internship opportunity is designed to expose participants to real-world projects in diverse ICT fields, including digital innovation, policy, cybersecurity, software development, research, public sector operations, and project management. Interns will work closely with seasoned professionals on national digital initiatives.

Eligible applicants include current undergraduate students or recent graduates from Higher Education Commission (HEC)-recognized local or foreign universities. Candidates must have a minimum GPA of 2.5 or a 2nd division in their relevant academic programs.

The initial duration of the internship is three months, with the possibility of a three-month extension based on the intern’s performance. However, it is important to note that this is an honorary position, and no financial compensation will be provided.







Documents to Apply

A completed MoITT Internship Application Form, which should include a Statement of Purpose.

An updated resume or CV.

A letter from their university confirming enrollment or graduation.

Copies of all relevant educational certificates or degrees.

The official advertisement for this opportunity will be published on the National Job Portal (NJP), where interested candidates can apply and find further details.

This initiative is part of MoITT’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s digital landscape by equipping the next generation of professionals with the tools, knowledge, and practical exposure needed to drive future innovation.

For young individuals seeking hands-on experience in the ICT sector, the MoITT internship opportunity presents a valuable platform to kickstart their careers while contributing to national progress.