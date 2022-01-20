News, Online Earning

MoITT proposing tax exemption for Pakistani freelancers for the next 10 years

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 31 sec read>

In recent news, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has proposed tax exemptions for freelancers which would go on for the next 10 years. According to the Ministry, such a step can boost exports and further create more job opportunities.

In addition, the concept of this proposed step is to ensure that account opening is much easier and this would even eliminate double taxation in the telecom sector as a whole. This proposed idea was discussed in a meeting of the Committee on IT exports Growth that was chaired by Syed Aminul Haque, the Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications, where the goal of achieving +ACQ-3.5 billion export by the end of the current fiscal year.

Moreover, plans to make freelancing more accessible to the public were also discussed. Furthermore, the secretary IT had been assigned to forward this matter in a meeting with the FBR and SBP.

freelancing freelancing in pakistan MoITT
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Government is focused on creating a startup-friendly ecosystem, says PM Imran Khan

in News, Startups
Jan 20, 2022  ·  

CPHGC Honoured at NEPRA CSR awards

in News, Technology
Jan 20, 2022  ·  

PSCE equips power sector officials with vital knowledge of transmission planning

in News, Technology
Jan 20, 2022  ·  
Up Next: Government is focused on creating a startup-friendly ecosystem, says PM Imran Khan