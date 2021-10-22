MoU signed for promotion of technologically advanced medical research in Pakistan

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Khyber Medical University (KMU), and DKT Pakistan, a non-governmental organisation, on technical and research collaboration.

As reported by Dawn, the vice-chancellor of KMU Prof Ziaul Haq and the country director of DKT Pakistan Justin Main Thompson, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations on Thursday.

According to the details of the MoU, mutual scientific and technical cooperation will advance the state of science, technology, social marketing and entrepreneurship within both partners and strengthen the infrastructure and will bring benefits to both sides.

KMU and DKT Pakistan will pursue a programme of research, scientific and technical collaboration for the exchange of ideas, skills and techniques on problems of mutual interest as agreed from time to time, according to a press release.

KMU and DKT agreed on exchange and training of scientific and technology personnel for teaching, research and development in the field of mother, neonatal and child health (MNCH), HIV/Aids prevention, breast cancer and other related fields pertaining to the interest of both parties.

The MoU stated that holding of joint conferences, seminars and symposia or workshops and invited lectures on national and international issues, visit and utilization of each other’s research and technical facilities as and when required after mutual consent shall be carried out jointly.