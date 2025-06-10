By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 17 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Movie Tickets May Get Expensive As Cinema Tax Exemption Faces Withdrawal

ISLAMABAD: Moviegoers may soon have to pay more for tickets, as the federal government has proposed to withdraw the cinema tax exemption in the FY2025 federal budget — a move that could increase operational costs for cinemas and lead to higher ticket prices.



The exemption, introduced in fiscal year 2021–22, had been a relief for Pakistan’s struggling entertainment industry, helping cinemas recover from pandemic-era losses and reduced footfall.

Now, with the proposal to end this relief, stakeholders fear that cinemas will pass on the added tax burden to consumers, making movie tickets more expensive in the coming months.

Although the measure is still under consideration, an official announcement is expected during today’s budget speech in the National Assembly.



Industry experts warn that withdrawing the cinema tax exemption could hamper recovery efforts and dampen public interest in local entertainment, especially at a time when cinema houses are already facing high energy costs and limited audience turnout.

Federal Budget 2025-26, Federal government, pakistani cinemas
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Budget May Increase Taxes On Food Books And Daily Essentials

Warning!! Budget May Increase Taxes on Food, Books, and Daily Essentials

Pakistan Ranks 6th Globally For Cheapest Mobile Data

Pakistan Ranks 6th Globally for Cheapest Mobile Data

Google Patches Critical Flaw That Exposed Private Phone Numbers

Google Patches Critical Flaw That Exposed Private Phone Numbers

Fertilisers And Pesticides To Remain Tax Free In Budget 2025 26

Fertilisers and Pesticides to Remain Tax-Free in Budget 2025-26

Govt Slaps Heavy Tax On Fb Google Daraz Digital Vendors

Govt Slaps Heavy Tax on FB, Google, Daraz & Digital vendors

Tax Relief On Old Car Imports Proposed In Budget Plan Sent To Imf

Tax Relief on Old Car Imports Proposed in Budget Plan Sent to IMF

Gemini Gets Smarter Schedule Your Ai Like A Personal Assistant

Gemini Gets Smarter: Schedule Your AI Like a Personal Assistant

Auto Draft

Apple WWDC25: 7 Game-Changing Features You Cannot Miss!

Apple Unveils Ios 26 Developer Beta Now Available For All

Apple Unveils iOS 26, Developer Beta Now Available for All

Apple Unveils Liquid Glass Design For All Platforms At Wwdc25

Apple Unveils “Liquid Glass” Design for All Platforms at WWDC25

Apple Reveals Ipados 26 With Game Changing Liquid Glass Ui

Apple Reveals iPadOS 26 With Game-Changing Liquid Glass UI

Health Education Costs Soar Despite Low Overall Inflation In Pakistan

Health, Education Costs Soar Despite Low Overall Inflation in Pakistan

Pakistan J 35 Fighter Jets Deal Spurs Rally In Chinese Defence Stocks

Pakistan’s J-35 Fighter Jets Deal Spurs Rally in Chinese Defence Stocks