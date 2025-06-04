By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 50 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Several Countries Halt Student Visas For Pakistani Applicants

The Director General (DG) of Passports revealed that multiple countries, including the UAE, Italy, the UK, and various European nations, have ceased issuing student visas to Pakistani nationals.



This information was shared during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis, led by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada.

The DG Passport highlighted that some embassies are providing lists of Pakistanis allegedly involved in illegal activities abroad. A significant issue remains that many Pakistanis who travel on pilgrimage or visit visas do not return, resulting in their names being placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Last year alone, 34,000 Pakistanis were deported from Iran. Additionally, several others were handed over directly to Pakistani authorities without imprisonment, owing to violations under the Passport Act.



Despite these challenges, the Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis shared good news. Eight skilled female welders recently got jobs in South Korea. This success is credited to MD Naseer Kashani. The committee chair praised his efforts.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

