Muzaffarabad’s first Software Technology park to be launched by SCO and UAJ&K

Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s first software Technology Park will be launched at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir(UAJ&K). The project will be done in collaboration with the Special Communications Organization (SCO).

The collaboration will consist of the physical space being provided by UAJ&K and the funded being provided by the SCO. SCO will also provide the infrastructure for the project including Optical Fiber internet for fast connectivity.

In this regard, a signing ceremony was held at Special Communications Organization today. The ceremony was attended by DG SCO, Major General Ali Farhan, HI (M), Vice-Chancellor (UAJ&K), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, and other senior officials.

The collaboration ceremony was held at SCO headquarters and was attended by Major General Ali Farhan (DG SCO), Prof. Dr. M. Kaleem Abbasi (Vice-Chancellor UAJ&K), along with other senior officials.

This will allow local experts to get an outlet where they can showcase their talent and bring their ideas to life. They will also be able to bring their ideas to the global market.

There will be an incubation center as well which will allow local IT students to bring new innovative ideas to the table. This is a great step for the local IT industry.

Another software park was recently established by SCO in Gilgit which was inaugurated by General Bajwa himself. These projects will promote the development of the IT sectors in these areas honing the young talent over here.

News/Image Source: propakistani

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk