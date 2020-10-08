COAS inaugurates state of the art Software Technology Park in Gilgit

COAS Bajwa inaugurated a state-of-the-art Software Technology Park while visiting Gilgit on 6th October 2020.

https://twitter.com/OfficialDGISPR/status/1313488342860918788?s=20

The software technology park is an initiative of the Special Communications Organization (SCO). SCO has been working to digitize different areas of Pakistan mostly in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. This will further their efforts to bring Gilgit-Baltistan to the same level as the rest of Pakistan.

The facility will allow innovation in the field of IT and defense communication by harnessing the skills of our youth instead of relying on foreign technology. It will also help in developing the cyber industry in Gilgit-Baltistan.

COAS Bajwa said on the occasion, “The establishment of IT clusters in remote areas will have a great effect by encouraging innovation and digitization.”

According to PSEB, there are only 14 technology parks that are currently operating in Pakistan. These parks are mostly based in major cities like Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi which devoids people from areas like Gilgit with access to such opportunities. The establishment of this technology park will sure allow the students over there to showcase their talent.

The COAS also visited Skardu and was briefed on the situational readiness and operational preparations of the FCNA troops deployed along the LOC. He also commended their high morale during an interaction with officers and soldiers.

Image Source: ISPR

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk