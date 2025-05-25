N-CERT Urges Immediate Action on 184 Million Passwords Leaked

By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
In May 2025, a massive data breach exposed over 1.8 billion records, including more than 184 million passwords linked to major platforms such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and others.



Discovered by security researcher Jeremiah Fowler, the 47GB database contained plaintext usernames and passwords, raising concerns of a cybercriminal compilation. The leak even included sensitive email addresses from government domains across 29 countries, highlighting potential national security risks. The compromised data was quickly taken offline after reporting to the World Host Group.

N-CERT Advisory:

  • Change passwords immediately on all critical accounts, especially if reused across platforms.
  • Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) wherever possible.
  • Avoid clicking on suspicious links or emails related to password resets.
  • Monitor your accounts regularly for any unusual activity.

Stay vigilant and prioritize your online security.

