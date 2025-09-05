The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced that all its offices and service centers will remain closed nationwide on Saturday, September 6, 2025, to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

According to the official notice, NADRA offices with late-night shifts on September 5 will suspend services at midnight and resume operations on September 7 at 8 AM. Citizens are advised to plan visits accordingly.

Key Details

Date Status September 5 (Night) Services end at midnight September 6 All offices closed (public holiday) September 7 Operations resume at 8 AM

NADRA has encouraged citizens to use the Pak ID Mobile App and website for ID-related services during the holiday. Its helpline (1777 for mobile users, 051-111786100 for landline) will remain available.

Officials clarified that the closure is part of the nationwide public holiday but was announced early to avoid inconvenience for the public.