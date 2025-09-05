By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 39 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nadra

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced that all its offices and service centers will remain closed nationwide on Saturday, September 6, 2025, to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

According to the official notice, NADRA offices with late-night shifts on September 5 will suspend services at midnight and resume operations on September 7 at 8 AM. Citizens are advised to plan visits accordingly.

Key Details

Date Status
September 5 (Night) Services end at midnight
September 6 All offices closed (public holiday)
September 7 Operations resume at 8 AM

NADRA has encouraged citizens to use the Pak ID Mobile App and website for ID-related services during the holiday. Its helpline (1777 for mobile users, 051-111786100 for landline) will remain available.

Officials clarified that the closure is part of the nationwide public holiday but was announced early to avoid inconvenience for the public.

