The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has quietly removed a controversial option from its PakID mobile app after it sparked heavy criticism and became the subject of public mockery. The feature had drawn attention for allowing users to “self-report” their own death, a move that confused citizens and raised questions about the app’s design.

The issue gained traction earlier this month when it was revealed that the app’s “Cancel Identity Due to Death” service presented two choices, one for relatives of the deceased and another labelled “Myself.” Selecting the latter option required a liveness check through facial recognition, leading many to question how a deceased individual could verify their own death. The unusual design flaw quickly went viral on social media, with memes and sharp criticism directed at NADRA.

After inquiries from media outlets and growing public backlash, NADRA moved swiftly to correct the error. The authority has now removed the “Myself” option and introduced an updated process where only relatives can request the cancellation of a deceased person’s identity card. To further streamline verification, the latest version of the app integrates a family tree system, ensuring fewer mistakes and clearer procedures.

In a statement, a NADRA spokesperson clarified that the controversial option was the result of confusion during app development and stressed that the service was never intended for individuals to use themselves. The correction, the spokesperson said, ensures the app now functions as originally designed for family members only.

The incident has reignited debate about the quality and testing of government digital services. Experts note that while such errors can damage public confidence, NADRA’s prompt response reflects its commitment to improving citizen facing digital platforms and addressing flaws highlighted by the public.