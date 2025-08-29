By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 23 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
NADRA App Feature Raises Eyebrows Over Death ID Cancellation

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has quietly removed a controversial option from its PakID mobile app after it sparked heavy criticism and became the subject of public mockery. The feature had drawn attention for allowing users to “self-report” their own death, a move that confused citizens and raised questions about the app’s design.

The issue gained traction earlier this month when it was revealed that the app’s “Cancel Identity Due to Death” service presented two choices, one for relatives of the deceased and another labelled “Myself.” Selecting the latter option required a liveness check through facial recognition, leading many to question how a deceased individual could verify their own death. The unusual design flaw quickly went viral on social media, with memes and sharp criticism directed at NADRA.

After inquiries from media outlets and growing public backlash, NADRA moved swiftly to correct the error. The authority has now removed the “Myself” option and introduced an updated process where only relatives can request the cancellation of a deceased person’s identity card. To further streamline verification, the latest version of the app integrates a family tree system, ensuring fewer mistakes and clearer procedures.

In a statement, a NADRA spokesperson clarified that the controversial option was the result of confusion during app development and stressed that the service was never intended for individuals to use themselves. The correction, the spokesperson said, ensures the app now functions as originally designed for family members only.

The incident has reignited debate about the quality and testing of government digital services. Experts note that while such errors can damage public confidence, NADRA’s prompt response reflects its commitment to improving citizen facing digital platforms and addressing flaws highlighted by the public.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Nadra
Punjab Floods Force NADRA to Temporarily Shut Service Centers
Google
Google Phone App Brings Custom Calling Cards to Android
Petrol Prices Likely To Drop In Early September
Petrol Prices Likely to Drop in Early September
Promptlock First Ever Ai Powered Ransomware Emerges
PromptLock: First Ever AI-Powered Ransomware Emerges
Secp Sbp Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
SECP, SBP Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments For Longer Posts
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments for Longer Posts
Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Launch Three Flagships with Superfast Wired Charging Next Month
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Nha Confirms All Motorways Open For Traffic Despite Flood Situation
NHA Confirms All Motorways Open for Traffic Despite Flood Situation
Anthropic Warns Of Surge In Ai Powered Cybercrime
Anthropic Warns of Surge in AI-Powered Cybercrime
Apple iOS 26
Apple iOS 26 Beta 5 Is Almost Here, Eligible iPhones You Need to Know About
Govt Moves To Introduce Bankruptcy Law In Pakistan
Govt Proposes New Bankruptcy Law with One-Year Grace Period
Anthropic Users Must Opt Out Or Share Chats By September 28
Anthropic Users Must Opt Out or Share Chats by September 28