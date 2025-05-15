NADRA Rolls Out Digital Birth and Death Notification Tools Across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a major step toward digital transformation under the federal government’s Udaan Pakistan initiative, NADRA has begun nationwide deployment of digital birth and death notification tools in healthcare facilities, in collaboration with provincial governments.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is working under the National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework to modernize Pakistan’s Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system. As part of this modernization, digital birth and death notification tools are being installed at healthcare facilities nationwide to enable real-time, accurate, and on-the-spot documentation of vital life events.

This effort forms a core component of the government’s broader Udaan Pakistan agenda aimed at accelerating digital reforms. The data collected will serve as a critical foundation for national initiatives such as Digital ID, the Digital Economy, and the World Bank-supported Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), which NADRA is implementing in collaboration with various stakeholders.

To implement the system nationwide—including in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)—formal agreements are being signed between NADRA and provincial governments. A recent signing in Karachi was attended by Sindh’s Provincial Minister for Local Government, Housing, and Town Planning, Saeed Ghani, with Secretaries of Health and Local Government signing on behalf of the Sindh government, and the Director General NADRA Karachi representing the federal authority.

A similar agreement was signed earlier in Quetta between NADRA and the Government of Balochistan, represented by the Provincial Secretaries of Health and Local Government, along with the Director General NADRA Balochistan.

Further provincial agreements, including with AJ&K and GB, are expected to be signed in the coming days to ensure a unified rollout of the digital system across all regions.

This initiative aims to create a robust digital infrastructure that not only enhances governance but also boosts economic growth through accurate and timely civil registration.