National Incubation Center achieves milestone of onboarding more than 200 startups since launch

National Incubation Center has on-boarded its 9th cohort of 22 startups for a fast track 6-month incubation program. With this induction the NIC has achieved the milestone of being the first National Incubation Center in Pakistan to onboard more than 200 startups since launch. NIC, a project of Ignite, Jazz & Teamup, is all set for yet another exciting journey full of new ideas, innovation, and experimentation. The ambitious startups have already validated their ideas prior to joining the program and will undergo an accelerated journey that will allow them to fast track their startup towards growth.

From 693 applications received, 61 were shortlisted for the interview process. After a rigorous three-days of interviews by panel of industry experts, mentors, and entrepreneurs, 22 startups were selected to join the NIC for the 9th Cohort. The cohort brings in startups from diverse genres and technologies, including Ed-Tech, Logistics, Fashion, Fintech, Sharing Economy and many more.

“The National Incubation Center welcomes the 9th Cohort. With this induction, the NIC has on-boarded more than 200 startups since launch which is testament to the success of the program in enabling these startups to build and scale robust businesses,” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer at Jazz.

After a two-day virtual orientation session, marked by extensive networking with team and existing startups, and many fun activities, the NIC team and our new startups are in high spirits for starting this exciting journey. The inducted startups will undergo a hybrid program, with curriculum and mentoring sessions conducted virtually owing to the current pandemic situation.

The startups are FoodRunner, Mile Learning, Mohtaram, Tutoria, LoadOye, Pixence, Mega Lecture, Agrilytics, Route16, Takmil, Tikito, Tezz Delivery SMC Ltd, Zebra, Shoppingum, Whacko Techworks (Pvt.) Limited, CalCart, Bluegile Technologies (pvt) ltd, Paystry, Fattima Noor, Arka Technologies, TAP and Naisky. To learn more about them visit the NIC’s Startup Directory.

“Teamup is excited to welcome the first cohort of the Fast-Track Incubation Program. While we continue to operate virtually, we will ensure that the six-month program adds value to these ambitious startups through world class mentorship, investment opportunities customized curriculum sessions, and much more,” said Parvez Abbasi, Project Director at the NIC.

The NIC team looks forward to assisting the cohort 9 founders in scaling up on their exciting entrepreneurial journey! For more updates on our offerings and how to apply for the incubation program visit www.nicpakistan.pk. Cohort 10 applications are opening on the 1st of January.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk