National Incubation Center Lahore at LUMS brings Stanford SEED’s SPARK program to Pakistan

Continuing its mission to empower, enable and facilitate the next generation of problem solvers in Pakistan, National Incubation Center Lahore at LUMS is collaborating with Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business to launch its SPARK program for Pakistani entrepreneurs.

An offering of Stanford SEED, this four-month program is for early-stage entrepreneurs in the traction or growth stage and seeks to empower them with practical tools to refine and develop their businesses through an action-based curriculum, networking opportunities with peers, one-on-one mentorship, and live expert sessions.

Applicants to the SPARK program must meet stringent criteria for entry: they must be working full-time on an incorporated venture; have a Minimum Viable Product or a service with revenues and/or financial transactions related to the business; have a team, website, and professional social media presence; and be proficient in using digital tools and comfortable with e-learning.

“For Pakistan to realize its youth dividend, we must upskill to the highest global standards. Our youth has abundant potential and just need our help in empowering them with skills, access, and inspiration. This is exactly what we aim for at NIC LUMS and our collaboration with Stanford is yet another way in which we’re realizing our mission and enabling world-class resources for our aspiring entrepreneurs,” said Saleem Ahmad, Chairman NIC Lahore, and Quetta.

The collaboration with Stanford University augments NICL’s goal to incubate a greater percentage of businesses that address a large commercial opportunity and attract significant investment capital. This is achieved through a careful and competitive selection of start-ups by members of NICL’s Foundation Council and Advisory Board, comprising successful entrepreneurs who have themselves raised significant capital for growth, and investors who are currently active in the venture capital space in Pakistan. The cohort is immersed in a rigorous, free-of-cost program delivered by esteemed LUMS faculty and international technical experts; bespoke training and experiential workshops; a speaker series dedicated to giving start-ups direct access to highly successful entrepreneurs; and mentorship by local and international industry leaders who collectively provide more than 100 hours of one-on-one guidance. The program culminates at an Investor Summit, where top investors and industry experts interact with promising start-ups.

The Center is geared to host its upcoming Investor Summit on August 28 and 29 and is initiating its next cohort of entrepreneurs in September.

The Stanford SEED program commences September 7, 2021, and interested applicants may contact via email: niclahore@lums.edu.pk.