News

National Incubation Centre collaborates with Allied Bank to work in the fintech space

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 43 sec read>
In a tweet sent on Tuesday, the National Incubation Centre announced that it had signed an MoU with Allied Bank Limited to collaborate and work on opportunities of mutual interest in the fintech space.  Sohail Aziz Awan – Chief Digital Officer, Muhammad Zaman – Group Head Digital Transformation and Ijlal Haider – Lead Digital Innovation visited the NIC to sign the MoU on behalf of ABL.
Allied Bank maintains its position as the 5th largest commercial bank in Pakistan and has made several collaborations of a similar nature in the past. The bank became part of an initiative to revamp online transactions via Payfast, a payment gateway developed by Avanza Premier Payment Services (APPS) in 2019.

National Incubation Center, a Pakistan-based startup incubation program run under a public-private partnership with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, is quite active at coming up with new initiatives to promote the IT industry and help aspiring entrepreneurs.

The NIC recently launched the 9th cohort of its 1-year incubation program, receiving more than 600 applications, of whom 22 were selected to join the program after the intense competition, including ARKA Creative, Naisky, and Tutoria.pk.
FinTech National Incubation Center
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He has a flair for telling compelling stories that drive brand awareness by harnessing the power of highly engaging and persuasive content. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, with his work featured by leading online publications. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

PITB launches Rescue Cadet Corps app in collaboration with Punjab emergency service

in News
Feb 23, 2021  ·   53 sec read

Countrywide blackout was caused by ‘human error’: report

in News
Feb 23, 2021  ·   1 min read

NIE successfully develops Pakistan’s first E-voting machine

in News, Technology
Feb 23, 2021  ·   42 sec read
Up Next: Bitcoin suffers its biggest single-day plunge in history