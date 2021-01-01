Here are some innovative startups from 9th Cohort of the National Incubation Center

The National Incubation Center (NIC) recently launched the 9th Cohort of its esteemed incubation programme that usually lasts one year. The competition is really fierce every year with hundreds of startups hoping to make it into the programme.

NIC received more than 600 applications for the 9th Cohort out of which 22 startups were granted the opportunity to join the programme. The cohort brings in startups from diverse genres and technologies, including Ed-Tech, Logistics, Fashion, Fintech, Sharing Economy, and many more. Let’s look at a few of the startups that made the cut.

Tutoria.pk:

Tutoria is a digital self-study platform that offers personalized exam-preparation material for matric and intermediate students. It also lets students stream comprehensive video lectures, use 24/7 support to get personalized learning recommendations, access past solved papers, and track their learning progress through their dashboard on Tutoria’s smart app.

Naisky:

Naisky is a startup that is utilizing the way business user AR and VR technology. Not only that, using their technology they help business utilize their capital in a more effective way allowing them to grow to the next level with ease. With a specialty in AR, VR and web development, they are creating interactive solutions to improve sales and product development.

ARKA Creative:

ARKA is a startup that is aiming to deliver stunning video and animation content that’s quality, creativity, and ability to clearly communicate ideas. Combining quality and creativity with a blend of storytelling, the startup aims to become the leader in the digital content space.

There are just a few of the startups of Cohort 9 at the NIC. More to come soon!

