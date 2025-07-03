National savings scheme returns have been revised downward as Pakistan adjusts rates at the start of the new financial year to better align with prevailing economic conditions.

According to the latest notification, National Savings has slashed returns on several National Savings Schemes (NSS), with the new rates effective from June 27, 2025. The move follows a routine review process aimed at keeping national savings schemes returns in line with the broader interest rate environment.

The return on standard Savings Accounts (SA) remains steady at 9.50%. However, Defence Savings Certificates (DSC) will now yield 11.76%, reflecting a decrease of 15 basis points from the earlier 11.91%.

Notable cuts include a 24-basis-point reduction in the Welfare Savings Certificate (WSC) rate, now at 13.20%, down from 13.44%. Similarly, the Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA) and Shuhda Family Welfare Account (SFWA) have both been reduced by 24 basis points, also offering 13.20%.

Regular Income Certificates (RIC) have seen a sharper drop of 36 basis points to 11.16%, while the Special Savings Certificate (SSC) rate has dipped by 30 basis points to 10.60%.

In the case of Shariah-compliant products, both the Servi Islamic Savings Account (SISA) and Servi Islamic Term Account (SITA) have been cut by 59 basis points, now offering 9.75% each.

Officials noted that these adjustments to national savings schemes returns are intended to reflect evolving economic realities and maintain fiscal discipline. Financial analysts warn the cuts could affect income-dependent investors, especially retirees, but underline it as part of Pakistan’s broader economic stabilization efforts.