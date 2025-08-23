By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 28 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nccia Strengthens Coordination With Pta To Curb Illegal Sim Use

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has strengthened its operational relations of operation with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in order to prevent the misuse of SIM cards. The collaboration is active and focused on detection, prevention, and swift action. Lawmakers were briefed on the strengthened partnership and on unfolding measures to protect citizens and state systems.

Enhanced Coordination

NCCIA PTA coordination now includes regular data sharing, joint task forces, and synchronized enforcement sweeps. The agencies will use combined databases to identify suspicious registrations and to flag SIMs linked to financial crime. Field teams will act on verified leads and will remove unauthorised connections quickly.

Financial Safeguards

The committee was informed that financial crime investigations will receive priority support. The agencies will trace fraud linked to welfare programmes and to stimulus disbursements. Special attention will be given to schemes that serve vulnerable groups and to any misuse of electronic benefit systems.

Next Steps

NCCIA and PTA will hold joint training for investigators and will upgrade technical tools for real-time monitoring. The Election Bill discussion was deferred to allow specialist input on how telecom misuse could affect electoral processes. A dedicated briefing on financial crimes and on BISP fraud will be scheduled with both agencies, providing detailed cases and response plans.

Members stressed the need for tighter controls on SIM registration and for fast verification of user identity. Cross-border radio transmissions and other security risks will be monitored jointly. The agencies are committed to clear reporting lines and to monthly updates for the committee.

Parliamentary leaders welcomed the proactive stance and asked for public awareness campaigns to inform citizens how to check SIM legitimacy. The committee recorded a consensus that public trust in digital services requires both enforcement and transparency. Officials will return with progress reports and with timelines for the next phase of coordinated operations.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

