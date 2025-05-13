Netflix drops a surprise feature that lets you share scenes

Netflix has introduced a new feature called Moments, which makes it easy to save and share your favorite scenes from movies and TV shows directly from your smartphone. Available exclusively on the Netflix app for Android and iOS, this tool allows users to effortlessly capture and revisit their favorite on-screen moments without any complicated workarounds.

Launched in late 2024, the Moments feature comes just ahead of a broader Netflix user interface overhaul expected to include vertical video previews and smarter recommendations. But you don’t need to wait for those updates—Moments is live now.

To use it, just start watching any show or film via the Netflix mobile app. Tap the screen to bring up the playback controls and you’ll see the Moments button in the lower-left corner. Once tapped, you’ll be taken to a timeline screen where you can manage all your saved clips for that specific title.

Easily Save and Share Favorite Scenes

To capture a scene, hit Save—Netflix automatically logs a clip starting a few seconds before your current timestamp. Each saved Moment appears as a thumbnail, and you can tap to replay it or delete it via the trash icon. It’s important to note that these are not standalone video clips, but bookmarks within a title. Watching a Moment will simply resume playback from that point.

The Netflix new feature also includes sharing functionality. Tap the share icon under any thumbnail to bring up your phone’s installed apps or copy a direct link. The recipient must have Netflix installed to access the clip, as the link opens the film or show at that exact timestamp.

All saved Moments sync across your mobile devices, though they are currently not viewable through the Netflix web app. However, users can still open shared links from a browser if they’re logged in.

You can manage your clips by heading to the My Netflix tab in the app. There, a “See All” option will show your entire collection of saved scenes. While the interface doesn’t yet support keyword searches, the feature still provides a convenient way to revisit or share the moments that matter to you.