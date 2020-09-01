Netflix is offering a collection of its ‘original’ TV shows and movies for free

Netflix is now allowing users to watch some shows and movies even if they are not subscribed.

The Over The Top (OTT) Service is providing some of its original content like movies and TV shows. The list for free content includes Stranger Things, Elite, Murder Mystery, Bird Box, When They See Us, Our Planet, and many more. This offer is available for the users residing in 200 different countries where Netflix is functioning.

Netflix movies are free to watch, however for the TV shows, only the first episode is free. Following the first episode, people would be required to sign up for watching the remaining episodes of the seasons. Additionally, a 30-second advertisement is shown before the content begins, which can also be skipped by the user.

A Netflix representative said: “We are looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”

It is not the first time when the video streaming company has launched the feature. While following the same strategy, it previously offered some of its original content to be viewed free in countries like India, the USA, and the UK for a month.

Go to netflix.com/watch-free to watch the collection of curated content by Netflix for free!

