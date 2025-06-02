Netflix Tudum 2025 Unveils Major Upcoming Releases With Dates

Netflix’s Tudum 2025 event, held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, delivered a plethora of exciting announcements for fans worldwide. The event highlighted upcoming releases across various genres, ensuring something for every viewer.







Stranger Things Season 5 : Netflix will release the final season in three parts: Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and the finale on December 31.

Squid Game Season 3 : The much-anticipated third season is set to premiere on June 27, concluding the gripping saga.

Wednesday Season 2 : Lady Gaga joins the cast as Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher at Nevermore Academy. The season will be released in two parts, with the first on August 6 and the second on September 3.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery : The third installment in the Knives Out series, featuring Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, and Mila Kunis, is slated for release on December 12.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein : An adaptation starring Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth, expected to premiere in November.

Happy Gilmore 2 : The sequel to the classic comedy is set to stream on July 25.

One Piece Season 2 : New cast member Mikaela Hoover will portray Tony Tony Chopper, with the season arriving in 2026.

The Rip: A new crime thriller starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, scheduled for release on January 16, 2026.

Star-Studded Performances and Appearances

The event was not just about announcements. Some of the prominent artists also graced the event:

Lady Gaga : She closed the night with performances of “Abracadabra” and “Zombieboy” from her album Mayhem, incorporating elements from the classic Addams Family theme.

Hanumankind : The Indian rap sensation performed his viral hit “The Game Don’t Stop,” which serves as the anthem for Squid Game Season 2.

Celebrity Appearances: Stars like Jeremy Renner, Jenna Ortega, and Oscar Isaac graced the stage, adding to the event’s glamour.

How to Watch Tudum 2025

For those who missed the live event, Netflix has made the entire Tudum 2025 available for streaming on its platform. Fans can catch up on all the announcements, trailers, and performances at their convenience.