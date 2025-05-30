New Govt App Lets You Submit Your Own Meter Reading

ISLAMABAD: In a major leap towards transparency and consumer empowerment, the federal government has introduced a new initiative titled “Apna Meter Apni Reading”, enabling electricity users to submit their meter readings through a mobile application.







The scheme was unveiled during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy (Power). The Energy Minister, Owais Leghari, explained that the move is designed to reduce overbilling complaints and bring accountability into the electricity billing process.

“We are giving control back to the people,” Leghari stated, announcing that consumers can now take a picture of their electricity meter and submit it through the app, making the billing system more accurate and reliable.

Cheaper Electricity for Low-Usage Households

Alongside this initiative, the minister also shared encouraging news for low-consumption users. The government has reduced electricity rates by 56% for those consuming up to 100 units. For users consuming between 101 and 200 units, the rates have been reduced by 48%.

This pricing reform aims to ease the burden on small households struggling with inflation and high utility costs.







To ensure fair and targeted subsidy allocation, the government is linking energy subsidies with the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Leghari emphasized that updating the BISP database is essential so that “only the truly deserving benefit from subsidies.”

Reiterating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to energy sector reform, Leghari emphasized the government’s focus on making electricity more affordable. He added that Rs3,400 billion has already been saved by ending some high-cost agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).