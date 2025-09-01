By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 days ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
With schools and colleges reopening across Rawalpindi, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has announced a new traffic management plan to control congestion and maintain smooth flow on major roads. The strategy comes as traffic volume rises sharply during the academic season.

According to a CTP spokesperson, additional wardens will be deployed at busy intersections and outside educational institutions. Forklifts have also been stationed at key points to deal with illegal parking and vehicles blocking roadways.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam instructed circle and sector in-charges to design detailed strategies for their areas, especially around schools. He said the plan strictly prohibits double parking, encroachments, and pushcarts outside campuses.

The CTP confirmed that extra officers will be present during school dismissal hours, when traffic pressure is highest. Strict action will be taken against those obstructing traffic or causing delays.

The CTO also appealed to schools and colleges to provide dedicated pick-and-drop lanes for parents, which will help reduce roadside congestion. He urged citizens to cooperate with traffic officials and follow rules responsibly.

The traffic police highlighted that hotspots such as Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Saddar, and Liaquat Bagh are prone to severe congestion during the school season, making effective management essential

