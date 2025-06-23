By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 53 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
New Taxes On Mutual Funds And Poultry Announced In Budget 2025 26

The federal government has unveiled new taxes on mutual funds and poultry in the 2025-26 budget, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced during his address to the National Assembly on Monday.



In a bid to broaden the tax base, the government introduced three additional proposals, including a significant increase in levies targeting corporate earnings and the poultry sector.

“First, the tax on income earned from the debt portion of mutual funds by companies will rise from 25% to 29%,” Aurangzeb stated. “Second, a 20% tax is proposed on corporate profits derived from investments in government securities.”

New Federal Excise Duty on the Poultry Sector

Aurangzeb further said a Federal Excise Duty (FED) of Rs 10 per chick will now apply to day-old hatchery chicks. “This ensures that the poultry sector also plays its part in contributing to the national exchequer,” he added.

These new taxes on mutual funds and poultry are part of a broader fiscal framework that aims to maintain expenditure controls while enhancing tax compliance and collection.



The finance minister emphasized that despite the challenges, the government has presented a “balanced” budget. He highlighted key relief measures, including income tax cuts for the salaried class and reduced GST on solar panel imports from 18% to 10%.

Wider Tax Policy Adjustments and Reforms

The government also introduced targeted relief for pensioners, exempting those above 75 years from all taxes and placing new taxes on annual pensions above Rs 10 million.

Additionally, measures have been taken to safeguard taxpayers’ rights. FBR’s authority to arrest in tax fraud cases has been revised to include stricter judicial oversight, including court warrants and a high-level committee’s approval for any arrest over alleged fraud below Rs50 million.

Real Estate and Compliance Updates

Addressing concerns from the real estate sector, Aurangzeb confirmed that the new ineligibility rule under Section 114C of the Income Tax Ordinance will not apply to residential properties worth up to Rs50 million, commercial properties up to Rs100 million, or vehicles under Rs7 million.

As geopolitical tensions escalate in the region, the finance minister assured lawmakers that the government is prepared to mitigate any economic fallout.

 

Budget 2025-26 tax measures, Finance Minister, poultry tax
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Ptcl Kacific Partner To Expand Satellite Internet In Pakistan

PTCL, Telcos & Kacific Partner to Expand Satellite Internet in Pakistan

Does Coasting In Neutral Save Gas Experts Say It Could Cost You

Fuel-Saving Myth Busted: Driving in Neutral Could Cost You More

Redmonk Reveals Programming Language Rankings Amid Stack Overflow Decline

RedMonk Releases Latest Programming Language Rankings

Fastmail Gains Momentum As Gmail Users Seek Better Privacy

Fastmail Gains Momentum as Gmail Users Seek Better Privacy

Nuclear Blast Survival Distance How Far Is Far Enough

Nuclear Blast Survival Distance: How Far Is Far Enough?

Googles Pixel Search Bar Update Leaves Users Frustrated

Google’s Pixel Search Bar Update Leaves Users Frustrated

What Are Pakistanis Watching On Netflix Inside The Streaming Frenzy

What Are Pakistanis Watching on Netflix in June 2025, And Should You?

Scientists Discover The Worlds Rarest Blood Group

Scientists Discover the World’s Rarest Blood Group

Nothing Phone 3 Leak Teases Flagship Specs Before Launch

Nothing Phone 3 Leak Teases Flagship Specs Before Launch

Govt Issues Advisory On Cisco Ise Cloud Vulnerability

Govt Issues Advisory on Cisco ISE Cloud Vulnerability

Metal Repairs Itself In Groundbreaking Experiment Surprising Scientists

Scientists Baffled as Metal Repairs Itself in Revolutionary Experiment

Revolutionary Telescope Unveils First Stunning Images Of The Cosmos

Revolutionary Telescope unveils first stunning images of the Cosmos

Global Airlines Mull Middle East Flight Cancellations After Us Strikes

Global Airlines Mull Middle East Flight Cancellations After US Strikes