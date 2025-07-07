By Manik Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
No Pakistani University Among Top 350 Globally Hec Chairman

Pakistani university rankings continue to lag globally, with no local institution breaking into the top 350. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has pointed to poor governance as the primary reason behind this concerning trend.

Speaking on “Geo Pakistan,” HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said Pakistan has what it takes to build a world-class education system but is held back by serious governance issues.

“Governance is the biggest challenge stopping us from moving forward,” he explained.

He shared that 18 Pakistani universities are now in the top 1,000 compared to just three in 2019. However, this improvement is not enough as Pakistani university rankings still fall short of the top 350.

Ahmed also pointed out problems with quality control. Universities operate under provincial oversight, while the HEC only sets minimum standards, making it hard to maintain consistent quality.

He added that many universities have become “employment exchanges” instead of true centers of academic excellence. Another issue is weak investment. Since 2002, education budgets have varied greatly, leaving local institutions behind global competitors.

“The budget of a single top 500 university in the West often exceeds that of an entire Pakistani university,” he said.

According to the latest QS rankings, Quaid-e-Azam University is at 354th and NUST at 371st, while Karachi University only reached the top 1,001. This highlights how fixing governance is essential to improve Pakistani university rankings.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Cryptocurrency Markets

3 Key Factors That May Affect Cryptocurrency Markets This Week

Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25

SECP Imposes Rs425M Penalties for Compliance in FY2024-25

Pakistan Mango Industry Faces Crisis Amid Climate Change Water Shortage

Pakistan Mango Industry faces crisis amid climate change & water shortage

Smartwatches

Bank Alfalah Introduces Interest-Free Plans for Smartwatch & Earbud Shoppers

Fbr Unveils Ai Customs Clearance For Efficient Tax Collection

FBR Unveils Pakistan’s First AI Customs Clearance System

Mg Hs Trophy Price Remains Unchanged Despite Nev Tax Hike

MG HS Trophy Price Remains Unchanged Despite NEV Tax Hike

Finance Minister Reviews Launch Of Pms Fan Replacement Program

Finance Minister Reviews Launch of PM’s Fan Replacement Program

Pakistani Startup Delivers 3d Printed Prosthetic Arms To Gaza Children

Pakistani Startup Delivers 3D-Printed Prosthetic Arms to Gaza Children

Sbp Eases Policy Rate By 2 5 As Inflation Shows Steady Decline

How to Apply for SBP Cyber Risk Officer & SBOTS 28th Batch ( Application Details Inside)

Kp Ashura Security Boosted With First Use Of Drone Jamming

KP Ashura Security Boosted with First Use of Drone Jamming

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Get Telephoto Camera Upgrade

Haval Car Price Reduction Pakistan A Win For Buyers

Haval Lowers Prices Amid Industry-Wide Hikes

Google I/O

Google I/O Extended 2025 coming to Islamabad: Dates, & Key Insights