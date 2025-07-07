Pakistani university rankings continue to lag globally, with no local institution breaking into the top 350. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has pointed to poor governance as the primary reason behind this concerning trend.

Speaking on “Geo Pakistan,” HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said Pakistan has what it takes to build a world-class education system but is held back by serious governance issues.

“Governance is the biggest challenge stopping us from moving forward,” he explained.

He shared that 18 Pakistani universities are now in the top 1,000 compared to just three in 2019. However, this improvement is not enough as Pakistani university rankings still fall short of the top 350.

Ahmed also pointed out problems with quality control. Universities operate under provincial oversight, while the HEC only sets minimum standards, making it hard to maintain consistent quality.

He added that many universities have become “employment exchanges” instead of true centers of academic excellence. Another issue is weak investment. Since 2002, education budgets have varied greatly, leaving local institutions behind global competitors.

“The budget of a single top 500 university in the West often exceeds that of an entire Pakistani university,” he said.

According to the latest QS rankings, Quaid-e-Azam University is at 354th and NUST at 371st, while Karachi University only reached the top 1,001. This highlights how fixing governance is essential to improve Pakistani university rankings.