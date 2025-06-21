Quaid E Azam University Nust Cinch Top Places In Qs Top 500 List

Pakistan celebrates a major academic milestone as Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad and National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Islamabad earn places in the prestigious QS Top 500 World University Rankings 2026. QAU lands at 354, while NUST claims 371, placing them among just 19 Pakistani institutions in the celebrated global lineup.







QS World University Rankings 2026 Highlights Broad Gains For Pakistan

With over 1,500 universities assessed across more than 100 countries, the 2026 rankings demonstrate significant upward mobility for several institutions worldwide. Notably, Sunway University in Malaysia rose a remarkable 120 places to lead the pack.

QAU and NUST stand out for marking Pakistan’s continued ascent in global higher education.

QS Top 500 Showcases Excellence Across Pakistan

Pakistan’s representation extends beyond the top 500. Among the universities ranking between 501 and 1,000 are:







University of the Punjab (542)

Lahore University of Management Sciences (555)

University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (654)

COMSATS University Islamabad (664)

Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (721 to 730)

Government College University, Faisalabad (761 to 770)

University of Engineering & Technology, Lahore (801 to 850)

University of Peshawar (901 to 950)

The University of Lahore (951 to 1,000)

This impressive spread confirms robust academic progress across the country’s public and private sectors.

QS Top 500 Rankings With Global Competitiveness

MIT tops the QS rundown once again, but Pakistan’s universities have made their mark. QAU’s and NUST’s placements reflect improvements in research output, academic reputation, faculty credentials, and student outcomes.

Education experts expect this recognition to spur further investment in higher education and foster international collaborations. As these institutions vie for global attention, their achievements also raise vital questions about sustaining momentum, improving infrastructure, and enhancing faculty development.