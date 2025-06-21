By AbdulWasay ⏐ 58 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Quaid E Azam University Nust Cinch Top Places In Qs Top 500 List

Pakistan celebrates a major academic milestone as Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad and National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Islamabad earn places in the prestigious QS Top 500 World University Rankings 2026. QAU lands at 354, while NUST claims 371, placing them among just 19 Pakistani institutions in the celebrated global lineup.



QS World University Rankings 2026 Highlights Broad Gains For Pakistan

With over 1,500 universities assessed across more than 100 countries, the 2026 rankings demonstrate significant upward mobility for several institutions worldwide. Notably, Sunway University in Malaysia rose a remarkable 120 places to lead the pack.

QAU and NUST stand out for marking Pakistan’s continued ascent in global higher education.

QS Top 500 Showcases Excellence Across Pakistan

Pakistan’s representation extends beyond the top 500. Among the universities ranking between 501 and 1,000 are:



  • University of the Punjab (542)

  • Lahore University of Management Sciences (555)

  • University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (654)

  • COMSATS University Islamabad (664)

  • Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (721 to 730)

  • Government College University, Faisalabad (761 to 770)

  • University of Engineering & Technology, Lahore (801 to 850)

  • University of Peshawar (901 to 950)

  • The University of Lahore (951 to 1,000)

This impressive spread confirms robust academic progress across the country’s public and private sectors.

QS Top 500 Rankings With Global Competitiveness

MIT tops the QS rundown once again, but Pakistan’s universities have made their mark. QAU’s and NUST’s placements reflect improvements in research output, academic reputation, faculty credentials, and student outcomes.

Education experts expect this recognition to spur further investment in higher education and foster international collaborations. As these institutions vie for global attention, their achievements also raise vital questions about sustaining momentum, improving infrastructure, and enhancing faculty development.

NUST, QAU, QS Top 500 University Ranking
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Canva Users Report Service Disruptions Across The Globe

Canva Users Report Service Disruptions Across the Globe

Punjab To Set Up 2000 Ev Chargers Roll Out 600 Electric Buses

Punjab to Set Up 2,000 EV Chargers, Roll Out 600 Electric Buses

Lahore High Court Unapproves Yellow Train Project

Lahore High Court Unapproves Yellow Train Project

Pakistans Digital Boom Now In Tax Crosshairs 5m Earners To Pay Up

Pakistan’s Digital Boom Now in Tax Crosshairs: 5M+ Earners to Pay Up

Pakistan Set to Allow 5-Year Old Used Car Imports; 40% Tariff Introduced

Scientists Develop Shape Shifting Robots That Mimic Human Touch

Scientists Develop Shape Shifting Robots That Mimic Human Touch

Forget 5g Mit Optical Ai Chip Promises Blazing Fast 6g Speeds

Forget 5G: MIT Optical AI Chip Promises Blazing-Fast 6G Speeds

Get Dslr Quality On Iphone Adobe Project Indigo

Adobe Indigo Offers DSLR Quality Images on iPhone

Nadra Revises B Form Application Fees For June 2025

NADRA unveils Sweeping changes to CNIC & Birth Registrations

Bbc Vs Perplexity Ai Scraping Lawsuit

BBC Threatens legal action against AI firm Perplexity

Nadra To Block Sims Linked To Expired Cnics After July 31

PTA Blocks thousands of Illegal Sims as Crackdown continues

Electric-Vehicle-Charging-Station

Auto Sector Deems Govt’s Proposed 30% EV Share by 2030 Unrealistic

Nha Makes History First Ever Transparent Toll Plaza Auction

NHA held open Toll Plaza auctions of these cities