Nokia & Blackned Team Up for Next-Gen Military Communication Systems

Nokia announced its collaboration with a German software company to deploy tactical defense networks to the German Armed Forces.







Nokia and blackned GmbH, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of next-generation deployable tactical networks for the Germany’s defense sector. This strategic partnership aims to combine Nokia’s cutting-edge 5G technology with blackned’s specialized expertise in defense digitalization, creating high-performance communication solutions designed for the demanding requirements of military operations.

The collaboration will focus on delivering secure, reliable, and highly mobile connectivity for armed forces operating in the field. These advanced tactical networks are being developed with a specific focus on meeting Germany’s defense needs. But this collaboration isn’t limited to Germany because they’re also trying to make it adaptable for broader international application.

A key aspect of this partnership involves the integration of both companies’ product portfolios. By leveraging Nokia’s robust 5G tactical communications technology and blackned’s innovative software-based defense solutions. The goal is to design a unique and comprehensive deployable communication system. This synergy is expected to significantly enhance situational awareness, accelerate decision-making processes, and improve the coordination in complex operations.