Nokia launches waterproof wireless earphones with 150hrs battery life

Nokia hasn’t been in the spotlight for a long time, but it is back with a definitive bang. It has finally launched its impressive Power Earbuds in China, and with their sleek design and jaw-dropping features, these earphones have a lot to offer.

The Power Earbuds are a pair of truly wireless earphones that arrive in two colors, namely charcoal black and light gray. However, only the black variant is available right now. With each earbud measuring 25 x 23 x 23.8mm, the earphones are just small enough to feel right. Naturally, they are also accompanied by a charging case that measures 79 x 48.5 x 31mm.

The Power Earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0, which means that you get a range of almost 800 feet. They are also incredibly waterproof, as indicated by their IPX7 rating. In fact, you can submerge them in water for up to 30 minutes and they would still work fine!

However, even more impressive is its battery life, which clocks in at a massive 150 hours, according to the company’s official description. Each earbud provides music playback of up to 5 hours on a single charge, and of course, it can be charged multiple times. The charging case hosts a battery capacity of 3,000 mAh and it can be charged via a USB Type-C port, which is always a good thing to see.

The aesthetically pleasing earphones consist of a 6mm graphene driver unit for audio output. Furthermore, they feature Google’s voice assistant that can be activated by touching a single button thereby allowing you to issue voice commands.

The Power Earbuds are currently only available in China, and that too via a few online portals. They have a price tag of 699 yuan, or almost 100 USD.

