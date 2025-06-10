Over 120 million Pakistanis are no longer allowed to purchase cars or property. This change was one of the classifications under the Income Tax Ordinance







Under the proposed rules, individuals who fail to submit their income tax returns and wealth statements will be ineligible to purchase high-value assets, including cars and immovable property. They will also be restricted from investing in stocks, mutual funds, or government securities, and opening specific types of bank accounts.

The new framework mandates that individuals seeking bank loans, credit, or financing must demonstrate their income and repayment capacity through formally declared financial channels. Those with undocumented sources of income will be barred from these facilities unless they formally file a tax return.

To bring more people into the tax net, the government will introduce an “Option B” mechanism. This allows previously unregistered individuals to file a one-time return to declare assets, pay applicable taxes. The aim is to widen the tax net and take stricter action against non-compliant individuals.