By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nothing Phone 3 Leak Teases Flagship Specs Before Launch

A fresh Nothing Phone 3 leak has surfaced just ahead of the official launch on July 1, suggesting the device may deliver a flagship-like experience even without Qualcomm’s latest chipset.



Shared by Gadget Bits on X, the Nothing Phone 3 leak points to significant upgrades in the display, camera, battery, and software, possibly positioning it as the most advanced Nothing phone yet. The leak mentions a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display, offering a boost over previous models in both sharpness and refresh rate.

On the camera front, the device is expected to sport a triple 50MP rear setup, including a main, ultrawide, and 3x periscope telephoto lens. It may also come with a 50MP front-facing camera, a noticeable step up from its predecessor’s 32MP selfie shooter.

Battery, Charging, and Connectivity Upgrades

Battery capacity is reportedly increasing to 5,150mAh, with a major leap in charging speeds—rumored to hit 100W for wired charging. Wireless and reverse wireless charging are expected to remain, alongside continued support for features like eSIM and NFC.



Software-wise, the Phone 3 is likely to ship with Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15. Nothing has also announced extended support: five years of Android updates and seven years of security patches, significantly improving over the previous generation.

Despite not featuring the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the Nothing Phone 3 leak suggests that the device could still offer a powerful and well-rounded performance package. One controversial change, however, is the switch from the popular Glyph Interface to a new Glyph Matrix design—an aesthetic shift that may divide long-time fans.

With just days to go before its official unveiling, the buzz around the Nothing Phone 3 leak continues to build anticipation for what could be the company’s most ambitious release yet.

Nothing, Nothing Phone, Nothing Phone 3
Manik-Aftab

