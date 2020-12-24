NSTP is accepting applications for its second cohort of the Hatch 8 pre-incubation programme

The National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) is accepting applications for the second cohort of its “Hatch 8” pre-incubation programme. The Hatch 8 programme is 5 months long and helps entrepreneurs take their ideas to full-fledged prototypes of a product that can be sold in the market.

The programme is meant for passionate individuals with a business idea aiming to validate the idea with professionals and developing their skillset along the way. The 5-month programme nurtures startups by providing them with a dynamic professional work environment with access to a network of Hi-Tech SMEs, MNCs, business leaders, Coaches, and a growing financial network. You can apply for the programme here.

This is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs especially if you are unsure about your business idea. NSTP will connect you to industry professionals that will guide you on how to transform your idea from a concept to a prototype.

NSTP is also the only Hi-Tech Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the country. Its status was approved by the Prime Minister, Imran Khan himself. NSTP also hosts an incubator programme called the “Cube 8” that is meant to take startups from the prototype to product stage. The “Excelerate Pakistan” programme is meant for mid and late-stage startups to help them grow into SMEs, it will be launched soon.

