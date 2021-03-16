NUST team ‘Bfreeze’ selected to receive $100K seed award by the The Hult Foundation

A team of recent NUST graduates and their startup ‘Bfreeze’ has been selected amongst 11 other teams by The Hult Prize Foundation to receive $100K for the year 2020 of ‘Bold businesses for a better planet’.

The Hult Prize is a year-long movement that crowd-sources start-up ideas from university-level students after challenging them to solve a pressing social issue around topics such as food security, water access, energy, and education.

Bfreeze is an innovative air conditioner designed by Pakistani engineers which have the ability to deliver 1 ton of cooling in only 200 Watts of power. It uses indirect evaporation to cool the air down and then removes moisture from this cool air. This air is then re-cooled in order to meet the respective temperature requirements.

This inevitably saves a lot of power and reduces any adverse effects on the environment hence reducing cost while in use. This low-cost and eco-friendly air conditioning system is said to disrupt the existing local market of AC systems. With such innovations grabbing attention from global foundations such as the Hult Prize, it is without a doubt that upcoming startups will play a key role in accelerating the different sectors of our industry.