By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nvidia Shares Hit Record As Insiders Sell Over 1 Billion

Nvidia shares soared to new record highs this month, driven by intense investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, even as company insiders sold more than $1 billion worth of stock over the past year.

According to the Financial Times, Nvidia shares have seen a dramatic rise, prompting insiders to offload stock worth over $1 billion in the last 12 months. More than $500 million of these sales occurred this month alone as the California-based chipmaker’s stock price surged to unprecedented levels amid AI market fervor.

Regulatory filings showed that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resumed selling shares this week for the first time since September. His move came just as Nvidia shares hit a record on Wednesday, allowing the company to reclaim its position as the world’s most valuable firm. The milestone followed an analyst’s upbeat projection that Nvidia is set to benefit from a “Golden Wave” of artificial intelligence advances.

The rally underscores Wall Street’s renewed embrace of the “AI trade,” which has propelled chipmakers and tech stocks to significant gains in recent years. Investors continue pouring money into the sector, betting that AI will transform multiple industries and unlock massive future revenues.

Nvidia shares have rebounded over 60% since their April 4 closing low, when markets were shaken by President Donald Trump’s broad tariff announcements. Confidence that the White House would reach trade agreements to ease the tariffs has helped drive a strong recovery across U.S. equities, with Nvidia among the biggest beneficiaries.

As Nvidia shares climb, the insider stock sales highlight how executives are capitalizing on surging demand for AI-linked assets. The trend reinforces Nvidia’s dominant position in the AI chip space, underlining why investors remain eager to buy into its future.

AI chips, Nvidia CEO, Nvidia shares
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

