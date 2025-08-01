Omoda E5 Ev Suv Officially Launched In Pakistan With Advanced Features

Thanks to the partnership between Chery and Nishat Group, the brand-new Omoda E5, an all-electric SUV, has made its official debut in Pakistan.

The Omoda E5, which combines performance, cutting-edge technology, and urban elegance, represents a major turning point in the nation’s EV industry.

With its long-range battery, cutting-edge safety features, and futuristic design, the E5 seeks to satisfy Pakistan’s growing demand for drivers who care about the environment.

Price

The cost of the Omoda E5 FWD is Rs 8,999,000. With an advance payment of Rs 1,700,000, interested buyers can reserve the car, with a delivery window of roughly two and a half months.

Performance

The Omoda E5’s Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor provides 150 kW (204 hp) and 340 Nm of torque, making it perfect for highway and city driving.

With a 61kWh battery and a reduction gear transmission on a front-wheel drive setup, the SUV boasts an amazing WLTP-certified range of 430 km (and up to 505 km according to NEDC standards).

Interior and Exterior

With a dual 12.3-inch LCD, an 8-speaker Sony sound system, ventilated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control, the Omoda E5 provides a high-end and technologically advanced interior experience.

Voice control, Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay all provide seamless connectivity. The cabin has plenty of storage, including cup holders, USB Type A and C ports, a wireless charging pad, and multicoloured ambient lighting in addition to synthetic leather upholstery.

The impressive and athletic exterior includes LED DRLs, LED headlamps, tail lights, and sequential rear turn signals.

Some of the additional features include Rain-sensing wipers, 18-inch alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, roof rails, two spoilers, puddle lamps, and a sunroof with a retractable sunshade. Its high-mounted stop light and streamlined design enhance its contemporary appeal.

Security Features

With a full suite that includes ABS, EBD, ESP, BAS, MCB, and an emergency stop signal, safety is still of utmost importance.

Six airbags, a 360° round-view monitor, parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, ISOFIX child seat anchors, anti-theft systems, and passive-entry-passive-start capabilities are all standard on the Omoda E5.

These guarantee the highest level of protection for both the driver and the passengers. The Omoda E5 is poised to revolutionize electric mobility in Pakistan with its reliable performance, elegant design, and safety-focused technology. It is a strong choice for EV enthusiasts seeking dependability, sophistication, and range.