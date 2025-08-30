By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 min ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
The traffic police have extended their one-day motorcycle licensing service, allowing citizens to obtain both learner and regular licenses on the same day. The move aims to make the process faster, safer, and more accessible for everyone.

DIG Traffic Muhammad Waqas Nazir stated that the initiative will reduce road accidents, encourage legal driving, and create employment opportunities by promoting skilled riders. Officials also highlighted the remarkable success of the program over the past year.

Licenses Issued in the Past Year

Category Number Issued
Total Licenses 2.96 million
Women 14,000+
Transgender 100+

This is the first time in Pakistan’s history that such a large scale same day licensing facility has been made available, marking a progressive step toward road safety and inclusivity.

