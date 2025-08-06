The upcoming OnePlus 15 is set to bring a radical design change over its predecessor, the OnePlus 13. According to a fresh leak from China, OnePlus will abandon the large circular camera island. Instead, the OnePlus 15 will feature a rectangular camera module with rounded corners, placed at the top-left corner of the rear.

This new layout closely resembles the design seen in the OnePlus 13T and OnePlus 13s, offering a more modern and cleaner look. In addition, OnePlus may drop the Hasselblad co-branding this time. That signals a shift in design and camera strategy for the upcoming flagship.

On the display front, the OnePlus 15 will reportedly feature a lower-resolution panel compared to the OnePlus 13. While it may only support a “1.5K” resolution, the screen will still impress. It will use LIPO display technology and sport ultra-thin bezels for a premium visual experience.

Performance-wise, the phone is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, rumored to be branded as Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. This will ensure top-tier speed and efficiency.

For photography, the OnePlus 15 will include a 50MP main camera sensor, likely tuned for balanced results. Powering it all will be a massive 7,000–7,500 mAh battery, which supports 100W fast wired charging, a major leap from previous models.

