By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Oneplus 15

The upcoming OnePlus 15 is set to bring a radical design change over its predecessor, the OnePlus 13. According to a fresh leak from China, OnePlus will abandon the large circular camera island. Instead, the OnePlus 15 will feature a rectangular camera module with rounded corners, placed at the top-left corner of the rear.

This new layout closely resembles the design seen in the OnePlus 13T and OnePlus 13s, offering a more modern and cleaner look. In addition, OnePlus may drop the Hasselblad co-branding this time. That signals a shift in design and camera strategy for the upcoming flagship.

On the display front, the OnePlus 15 will reportedly feature a lower-resolution panel compared to the OnePlus 13. While it may only support a “1.5K” resolution, the screen will still impress. It will use LIPO display technology and sport ultra-thin bezels for a premium visual experience.

Performance-wise, the phone is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, rumored to be branded as Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. This will ensure top-tier speed and efficiency.

For photography, the OnePlus 15 will include a 50MP main camera sensor, likely tuned for balanced results. Powering it all will be a massive 7,000–7,500 mAh battery, which supports 100W fast wired charging, a major leap from previous models.

OnePlus 13 Series Price in Pakistan:

Model Price
OnePlus 13 228,999
OnePlus 13S 179,999
OnePlus 13T 132,999
OnePlus 13R 139,999

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt
Govt To fix Slow Internet With New Spectrum & Submarine Cables
Islamabad It Park
Islamabad IT Park Set for 2025 Launch, Poised to Boost Jobs and IT Exports
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Could Arrive After Rest of Pixel 10 Lineup
Mcb Bank Profit Drops In H1 2025
MCB Bank Profit Drops in H1 2025
Secp
SECP Hits New Record with 4,065 Company Registrations in July
Snapchat Sees Slowest Growth In Over A Year As Ad Error Hits Revenue
Snapchat Sees Slowest Growth in Over a Year as Ad Error Hits Revenue
Binance Opens Bitcoin Options Writing To All Users
Binance Opens Bitcoin Options Writing to All Users
Apple Debuts Thought Controlled Ipad Tech In Accessibility Breakthrough
Apple Debuts Thought-Controlled iPad Tech in Accessibility Breakthrough
Pakistani Startup Icon Backs Uae Fintechs Record 48m Funding
Pakistani Startup Icon Backs UAE Fintech’s Record $48M Funding
Ccp Flags Transparency Issues In Ptcl Telenor Merger Review
PTCL Faces Scrutiny from CCP During Key Meeting, Inside Details Reveal
Online Sellers Couriers New Fbr Tax Rules You Must Follow
FBR Drops New Online Tax Rules – What It Means for Online Sellers & Couriers
Whatsapp
WhatsApp May Soon Let You Chat Without an Account
Allied Bank Launches Pakistans First Metaverse Banking Experience
Allied Bank Launches Pakistan’s First Metaverse Banking Experience