Oneweb Partners With Redtone Telecommunications Pakistan To Offer Next-Generation Satellite Connectivity

OneWeb, the global communications network powered from Space, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Pakistan with REDtone Telecommunications Pakistan Pvt. Ltd (a PTA licensed telecommunications operator and digital services provider) as their in-country focus partner. With this partnership, OneWeb and REDtone can work across emerging markets like Pakistan to offer first-of-its-kind low latency, high-speed Satellite connectivity via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite.

This partnership offers a seamless and robust solution to infrastructural hurdles in Pakistan, where mobile operators and local loop operators will be able to leverage low latency, high-speed satellite connectivity to expand their coverage areas. Leveraging OneWeb’s network through REDtone offers end-users and the enterprise and financial sectors access to low-cost, high speed, low latency internet access, that promises uptime and global connectivity.

Laith Hamad, Director Government, and Regulatory Engagement, Middle East said:

“We believe that Space is the future for communications on Earth. We always partner with local specialists to ensure we can bring connectivity to the widest possible audience. This agreement means that OneWeb can enter the Pakistani market in a big way, together with our partners at REDtone and finally enable affordable connectivity for so many who do not yet have high-speed internet.”

Speaking about the partnership, REDtone’s Group Chairman, Mr. Nadeem Yunus, said:

“With the growth in digitisation across the world, connectivity has truly become a necessity and a basic right in this day and age. Our partnership with OneWeb is a step in that direction: through their innovative Low Earth Orbit communications network, together we will optimise sharing of information, enable massive economic growth and learning across terrains. This partnership will also help evolve businesses and rural communities in Pakistan, where connectivity was previously unimaginable.”

OneWeb is building a new generation of business broadband services, powered by Space. It’s currently the second-largest LEO satellite operator globally with 358 satellites in Low Earth Orbit. Multiple launches will continue during 2022 to enable the company to offer global connectivity services by the end of that year.

OneWeb will service Pakistan with gateways and POP’s in the Middle East, providing security, speed, and low latency data along with internet connectivity options to customers across the region. Services are expected to be available starting later in 2022.