OPPO’s All-round Powerful 5G Flagship to be Launched at Online Conference

Feb 25th,2020, China, Shenzhen –The world-leading smart device brand OPPO today announced the launch of its all-round 5G flagship Find X2 series. The much-anticipated global launch[1] will be hosted online on OPPO’s YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/yTSZeiaSLxU) on 6th March at 2:30 PM PST.

Exploration is at the heart of OPPO’s DNA which is why the business is constantly innovating, exploring new possibilities and pushing boundaries to deliver the best experiences to its customers. This remains through as OPPO looks to #Uncover the ultimate, by creating a groundbreaking smartphone experience with the new OPPO Find X2 series.

Taking into consideration customer feedback on all its products, the brand has heavily invested in Research and Development to produce the new OPPO Find X2 series. This stays true to OPPO’s endless pursuit of a better smartphone, especially in the era of 5G.

The OPPO Find X2 series will feature the most advanced screen OPPO has developed to date, with emphasis on resolution, screen refresh rate, color, and high dynamic range, bringing users the most clear, accurate, smooth, and comfortable screen experience.

The Find X2 Pro will be equipped with a customized flagship image sensor and will feature OPPO’s most advanced photography technologies to date, delivering a premium image quality and focusing performance for users. Additionally, Find X2 series features Qualcomm’s 5G flagship chip Snapdragon 865, which supports SA/NSA dual-module network that truly brings an exceptional 5G experience to reality.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since launching its first smartphone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology, Today, OPPO provides customers with a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and R series, ColorOS operating system, as well as internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centers worldwide and an international design center in London, OPPO’s more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

[1] The official launch event was due to take place in Barcelona alongside the MWC event in late February, however, due to rising global concerns around the Coronavirus outbreak, this has been rescheduled to an online launch – https://youtu.be/yTSZeiaSLxU

