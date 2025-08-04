The Pakistani Intermediate Certificate is set to be globally recognised soon, paving the way for direct acceptance by foreign universities, including those in the UK.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of the Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC), announced that efforts are underway to ensure that these certificates will be accepted by international educational institutions. The IBCC is actively consulting with ECCTIS in the UK to facilitate direct university admissions for Pakistani students. Additionally, similar discussions are progressing with other countries and foreign educational boards to enhance recognition of the certificate.

Dr Mallah emphasized that IBCC Intermediate Certificate recognition aims to protect the integrity of Pakistani qualifications while easing the admission process for students abroad. He also revealed that the IBCC has abolished the old requirement for sealed verification envelopes from education boards. Now, all 29 educational and technical boards across Pakistan are using online verification systems for streamlined processing.

Digital Reforms to Simplify Verification and Equivalence Processes

IBCC is set to launch online verification for religious seminary credentials as well. The commission has already introduced an online application system for equivalence and attestation services, where certificates now feature QR-code-based authentication for instant verification.

Dr Mallah explained that in 2023, the Inter-Boards Committee of the Chairman was transformed into the Inter-Board Coordination Commission through an Act of Parliament, redefining its role and responsibilities. IBCC now regulates foreign educational qualifications in Pakistan through a robust regulatory framework. An online portal has been developed for registering foreign boards, which are evaluated against 15 clear criteria to ensure the credibility of their qualifications.

Dr Mallah, who joined IBCC as Secretary in October 2020, now holds a permanent appointment. Under his leadership, IBCC has launched automated verification portals for universities and institutions, enabling real-time updates via SMS and email for each application. A central database for educational records is also under development to improve data accuracy and accessibility.

The commission has enhanced public facilitation services by establishing social media support channels, a dedicated helpline, and customer care desks to address public queries and complaints efficiently.

Strengthening IBCC’s Legal Framework and Operational Efficiency

One of Dr Mallah’s primary goals was to secure a legal foundation for IBCC’s functions. He worked closely with lawmakers, provincial boards, legal experts, and educational stakeholders to draft and pass the IBCC Act, which now provides a solid framework for equivalence, attestation, and coordination among boards. This legislation has significantly bolstered IBCC’s credibility and operational capacity.

Administrative reforms under his leadership have introduced a performance review system for staff and improved inter-departmental coordination, leading to enhanced service delivery and restored public trust.

IBCC has also introduced several academic reforms, including conceptual and practical assessment models to reduce reliance on rote learning. A model assessment framework has been launched to standardize evaluations across all boards. Additionally, a new grading scheme has been implemented to reflect students’ actual performance and lessen societal pressure for high marks.

Other reforms include replacing the term “supplementary exam” with “second annual examination” to give students two opportunities per year to improve their results. The IBCC has also proposed enhanced re-evaluation options, standardized academic calendars across all BISEs, and organized teacher training programs to uplift assessment standards.

The IBCC Intermediate Certificate recognition initiative is a pivotal step toward aligning Pakistan’s qualifications with international standards, ensuring broader acceptance for students aiming to study abroad.