By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pak Suzuki Hikes Bike Prices After Nev Tax Implementation

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has officially updated the retail prices for its motorcycles, effective July 1, 2025, in response to the newly imposed NEV (New Energy Vehicle) levy under the federal budget 2025–26.

In a notice sent to its dealer network, Suzuki acknowledged the dealers’ ongoing efforts in boosting sales and customer satisfaction. The company emphasized that the revised prices include the ex-factory cost as well as freight charges associated with delivery to showroom locations.

Revised Suzuki Motorcycle Prices

Under the new pricing structure:

Model Updated Price (PKR)
GD110S Rs 362,600
GS150 Rs 392,900
GSX125 Rs 504,900
GR150 Rs 552,900
INAZUMA GW250JP Rs 1,252,400

 

The hike follows the introduction of the NEV levy, part of the Finance Act 2025, which applies to all internal combustion engine vehicles, including motorcycles. This move has impacted not just Suzuki but the entire two-wheeler market. Days earlier, Atlas Honda, which holds over half the market share, also increased bike prices by Rs2,000 to Rs6,000 per unit.

Exemptions Under the New Tax Policy

While the levy applies broadly across vehicle categories, from basic bikes to luxury SUVs, several exemptions exist. These include

  • Electric and hybrid vehicles
  • Vehicles for export
  • Diplomatic mission vehicles
  • Vehicles used by international organisations with diplomatic immunity

This price surge reflects the government’s push to incentivize cleaner transportation. By making traditional fuel vehicles more expensive, the NEV levy aims to drive adoption of eco-friendly alternatives, in line with global sustainability goals.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

