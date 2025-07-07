By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 36 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Mg Hs Trophy Price Remains Unchanged Despite Nev Tax Hike

MG Motors has chosen not to increase the price of its popular HS Trophy SUV, opting instead to absorb the recently introduced 2% New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Levy.

Despite the NEV tax being implemented under the Federal Budget 2025–26, MG announced that the MG HS Trophy will continue to retail at Rs. 8,399,000. This is the same ex-factory launch price from January 2025, reinstated after the expiration of an early bird discount at the end of June.

With effect from July 1, the SUV is available at its original price, offering a measure of price stability as most automakers adjust their pricing in response to the new fiscal policies.

The NEV Levy, which applies to both petrol and hybrid vehicles, has already triggered a wave of price hikes across the auto industry. However, MG’s pricing strategy stands in contrast to this trend, providing much-needed relief to potential buyers.

Just days earlier, Haval Pakistan also made headlines by announcing a similar decision, to absorb the NEV Levy rather than passing the cost onto customers. These back-to-back announcements have drawn attention as exceptions to the broader market movement.

By choosing not to raise the price of one of its flagship models, MG is signaling a customer-first approach, even in the face of rising production costs. The move not only strengthens consumer trust but also sets a competitive precedent in a volatile pricing environment.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

