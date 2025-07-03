Pak Suzuki Raises Prices of All Car Models Due to New Taxes
Pak Suzuki Motor Company has adjusted the retail prices of all its vehicle models following the introduction of new taxation policies in Pakistan’s Federal Budget 2025–26. The price revision came into effect on July 1 and reflects the impact of the increased “Sales Tax rate” alongside the newly introduced “NEV Levy.”
Details of the Price Revision
In an official notification to its authorized dealerships, Pak Suzuki confirmed that the updated vehicle prices now include “FED, Sales Tax, and NEV Levy,” but exclude “Advance Income Tax.” The company emphasized that the price hike is solely due to the rise in government-imposed taxes and that no increase in internal production or operational costs has been passed on to customers.
Updated Prices of Suzuki Vehicles in Pakistan
|Model
|Previous Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Alto VXR
|2,827,000
|2,994,861
|167,861
|Alto VXR AGS
|2,989,000
|3,166,480
|177,480
|Alto VXL AGS
|3,140,000
|3,326,446
|186,446
|Cultus VXR
|4,049,000
|4,089,490
|40,490
|Cultus VXL (Upgraded)
|4,316,000
|4,359,160
|43,160
|Cultus AGS (Upgraded)
|4,546,000
|4,591,460
|45,460
|Swift GL MT
|4,416,000
|4,460,160
|44,160
|Swift GL CVT
|4,560,000
|4,605,600
|45,600
|Swift GLX CVT
|4,719,000
|4,766,190
|47,190
|Every VX
|2,749,000
|2,912,230
|163,230
|Every VXR
|2,799,000
|2,965,200
|166,200
|Ravi Pickup
|1,956,000
|1,975,560
|19,560
|Ravi W/O Deck
|1,881,000
|1,899,810
|18,810
The company’s transparent approach assures customers that these price increases strictly reflect changes in the taxation structure and are not a result of higher manufacturing or operational costs.