Pak Suzuki Raises Prices Of All Car Models Due To New Taxes

Pak Suzuki Motor Company has adjusted the retail prices of all its vehicle models following the introduction of new taxation policies in Pakistan’s Federal Budget 2025–26. The price revision came into effect on July 1 and reflects the impact of the increased “Sales Tax rate” alongside the newly introduced “NEV Levy.”

Details of the Price Revision

In an official notification to its authorized dealerships, Pak Suzuki confirmed that the updated vehicle prices now include “FED, Sales Tax, and NEV Levy,” but exclude “Advance Income Tax.” The company emphasized that the price hike is solely due to the rise in government-imposed taxes and that no increase in internal production or operational costs has been passed on to customers.

Updated Prices of Suzuki Vehicles in Pakistan

Model Previous Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alto VXR 2,827,000 2,994,861 167,861 Alto VXR AGS 2,989,000 3,166,480 177,480 Alto VXL AGS 3,140,000 3,326,446 186,446 Cultus VXR 4,049,000 4,089,490 40,490 Cultus VXL (Upgraded) 4,316,000 4,359,160 43,160 Cultus AGS (Upgraded) 4,546,000 4,591,460 45,460 Swift GL MT 4,416,000 4,460,160 44,160 Swift GL CVT 4,560,000 4,605,600 45,600 Swift GLX CVT 4,719,000 4,766,190 47,190 Every VX 2,749,000 2,912,230 163,230 Every VXR 2,799,000 2,965,200 166,200 Ravi Pickup 1,956,000 1,975,560 19,560 Ravi W/O Deck 1,881,000 1,899,810 18,810

The company’s transparent approach assures customers that these price increases strictly reflect changes in the taxation structure and are not a result of higher manufacturing or operational costs.