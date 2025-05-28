Pakid App Offers Cnic Home Delivery Via Nadra

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the PakID mobile app, making it easier than ever for Pakistani citizens to apply for a CNIC and have it delivered directly to their doorstep — all without visiting a registration center.







The PakID app allows users to apply for a new Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) or NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) using their smartphone. With home delivery now available, the entire CNIC application and update process can be completed remotely.

One of the app’s most notable features is facial verification, which replaces traditional fingerprint authentication. This enhancement makes CNIC application and updates more convenient, particularly for overseas Pakistanis and those in remote areas.

Citizens with a B-form can also request a new CNIC through the app. Additionally, users can update existing ID cards, including changes to name, address, and other personal information, through a seamless digital interface.







Another key update is the option to store a dematerialized CNIC — a secure digital version of the card — on a mobile device, offering a paperless and secure solution.

The PakID app is available for download via QR code on NADRA’s official website or directly from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.